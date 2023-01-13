Patrick Stewart Embraces ‘Next Generation’ Reunion On ‘Picard’

When Patrick Stewart signed on to make Star Trek: Picard, he was adamant that the series not be a Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion. Though several of his old co-stars made appearances on the show (and Jonathan Frakes directed several episodes), the show spent two seasons telling tales that were definitely not just TNG redux exercises. Those two seasons, though, led the show to its third and final season, which does reunite the original seven principals of TNG, along with Star Trek: Voyager mainstay Jeri Ryan, who’s been with Picard since its first season. And the reunion happened with the blessing of Stewart explains he had a change of heart about whether the crew of the Enterprise should reassemble. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Stewart)
Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard will premiere February 16 on Paramount+.