Paramount+ Renews ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ For Season 2

Paramount+ has announced that the hit original crime series CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION has been renewed for another season. CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION is now one of the service’s top five original series and has driven the overall franchise to see an increase of nearly six times in month-over-month viewership.
The 10-episode current season premiered on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022. Following a mid-season finale on Dec. 15, the series resumes with new episodes today with the remainder of the season dropping weekly exclusively on the service. The season finale will be available to stream Thursday, Feb. 9. The next season is expected to commence production in 2023.
“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION with the order of another season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”
CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION continues and expands the beloved series, which ran from 2005-2020 on CBS, for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format.
In the current season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers comes up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Original cast members continuing their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joined the dynamic cast this season as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.