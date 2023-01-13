Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, And The ‘Goonies’ Sequel That Wasn’t

Over the years, there have been plenty of rumors circulated that there would finally be a sequel to 1985’s The Goonies, and cast members keep talking about how they’d like to reunite for another film. (Of course, there was an online reunion in 2020 when many of the actors participated in a virtual table read of the film’s script for a charity event. While that contributed no solid evidence toward a sequel going through, it did, at least, show the cast members’ love of and willingness to participate in Goonies-related activities.) Some of the cast members have been more proactive than others in pushing for a sequel to happen. In fact, speaking a few years ago at a fan event, Corey Feldman and Sean Astin said they’d actually pitched a story for a Goonies sequel to the powers that be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Corey Feldman)
