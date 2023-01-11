Salma Hayek Brought Her Own Voice To ‘Puss In Boots’

Back in 2011, Puss in Boots became the first film to feature Salma Hayek Pinault in a voiceover role, that of Kitty Softpaws, a love interest for Antonio Banderas’s title character. Last year, she returned for the sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and she told us that working on the films has been incredibly fun and fulfilling, especially since she got to add some of her own little flourishes to the character’s personality. (Click on the media bar below to hear Salma Hayek Pinault)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters.