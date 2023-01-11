Rami Malek Could See It: Freddie Mercury Had The X-Factor

Whether on a stage or in a recording studio, Freddie Mercury was a force of nature. As flamboyant as he was talented, he had a knack for capturing people’s attention, whether it was with his voice or his stage presence. As a fan of Queen and Mercury, Rami Malek knew this, and that only made his job more difficult when he was cast as Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek told us that, having watched so many of Mercury’s performances, he found that Mercury had one performance superpower that he knew would be difficult to duplicate. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rami Malek)