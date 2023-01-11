Brendan Fraser Was Dazzled By ‘Bedazzled’ Co-Star

Brendan Fraser has been getting a lot of talk lately for his performance in The Whale, considered to be his comeback film after a long line of box-office disappointments. But, for a while back in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Fraser was one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. One of the films he made during that period was Bedazzled, a remake of a ’60s comedy; while it wasn’t a big hit at the time, it’s taken on a new life as a cult classic. In the film, he tries to win the heart of a woman with a little help from the devil, who grants him several wishes that, of course, aren’t quite what they seem. The object of his affections in the film was played by Frances O’Connor and, when they made the film, Fraser said he was amazed by what a versatile actor O’Connor was. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brendan Fraser)