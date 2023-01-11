ABC Renews ‘Abbott Elementary’ For Season 3

On the heels of its three wins at last night’s Golden Globe(R) Awards ceremony, ABC has renewed hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary” from Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television for a third season. It was announced today by Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.
“Abbott Elementary” delivers a 3.58 rating in Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms, growing 31% over its prior season and ranking as ABC’s No. 1 series this season. In addition, the sophomore ABC sitcom averages 9.1 million Total Viewers in its second season after 35 days of cross-platform viewing, marking an increase of 13% over last season.
