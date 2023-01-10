When Whitney Houston’s Mentor Sees Naomi Ackie On The Screen, He Sees Whitney

Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Back in the 1980s, Clive Davis was the music executive who signed Whitney Houston to her record label deal, then helped propel her to superstardom. Now, Davis is one of the producers of I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the new biopic about Houston’s rise to stardom and career, up to her tragic death in 2012. Naomi Ackie stars as Houston in the film. And, having known Houston as well as he did, Davis told us Ackie did an amazing job of capturing Houston’s essence in her performance. (Click on the media bar below to hear Clive Davis)

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is now playing in theaters.

