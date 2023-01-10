Tom Hanks: ‘Otto’s’ Gimmick Is That There’s No Gimmick

Based on a Swedish novel and film adaptation, A Man Called Otto focuses on a widower who’s had a hard time experiencing things like joy and love since his wife passed away. Eventually, though, a new set of neighbors helps him find his way back to a new kind of normalcy. Tom Hanks stars as the title character, and he says that what makes A Man Called Otto special is that there are no gimmicks or contrived plot lines, just real human emotion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)
A Man Called Otto is now playing in selected theaters and will open nationwide this Friday.