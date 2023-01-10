History Channel New Series ‘Dirty Old Cars’ Premiering January 18

Across America, under layers of dust, mold and mud there are forgotten cars waiting years for someone to revisit their history and give them the one thing they need to get back on the road: a good bath.
“Dirty Old Cars,” a new HISTORY Channel series premiering Wednesday, January 18 at 10/9c, follows the passionate owners and staff of three different detailing shops: Unique Classic Cars in Mankato, Minnesota; Visual Perfection in Morganton, North Carolina; and Red’s Detail Co. in Marietta, Georgia; as they hunt down dirty and often unrecognizable 4-wheeled gems. The teams then either buy, clean and flip or clean for hire some of the most disgusting critter-infested cars in the country. Each half-hour episode features two “before and after” reveals as viewers witness jaw-dropping cleaning processes and amazing transformations that make these cars sparkle like new.
Two half-hour episodes premiere back-to-back on Wednesday, January 18 at 10/9c and 10:30/9:30c. New episodes follow Wednesdays at 10/9c.