Yeardley Smith: Lisa Simpson’s Voice Leapt Off The Page

If you include the short animated skits that aired on The Tracey Ullman Show, Yeardley Smith has been voicing the character of Lisa Simpson for 36 years — that’s well more than half her life! Once she got the role of Lisa (after originally auditioning for the voice of Bart), she needed to figure out what the character would sound like. Smith told us that, rather than looking at drawings of the character, she took her inspiration from the scripts and figured out Lisa’s personality from there. (Click on the media bar below to hear Yeardley Smith)
The Simpsons, The Simpsons Movie, and several Simpsons shorts are currently streaming on Disney+.