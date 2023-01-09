‘Night Court’ Is Back In Session; Melissa Rauch Says It’s No Reboot

It would be tempting to call the new Night Court series a reboot of the original show, which ran for nine seasons between 1984 and 1992 on NBC. But with Melissa Rauch starring (and producing the show) as the daughter of the original Night Court judge, Harry T. Stone, who’s followed in her father’s footsteps — literally — to the same courtroom he once presided over, and John Larrouquette back in the role of Dan Fielding, Rauch told us it’s more of a continuation of the Night Court story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Rauch)
Night Court premieres next Tuesday (1/17) on NBC, and episodes will start streaming the following day on Peacock