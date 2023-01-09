Mike Colter Got Onboard ‘Plane’ For Its Unique Feel

Plane follows a group of survivors from a flight’s emergency landing after they are captured by a hostile militia group on a remote island. Gerard Butler stars as the plane’s pilot, and Mike Colter co-stars as a prisoner being transported on the plane — one whose skills come in very handy in fighting back against their captors. When we spoke to Colter about the film, he told us he was drawn to the unique aspects of the story, which he felt were unusual for the action genre. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Colter)