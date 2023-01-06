Writing Won Over Harrison Ford When It Came To ‘1923’

1923 is the second prequel to be spun off from the hit series Yellowstone, focusing on an older version of 1883’s Jacob Dutton. While the 1883 version of the character is played by Tim McGraw, Harrison Ford takes on the 40-years-older version of 1923. (The casting is either very flattering to McGraw or not so flattering to Ford, since Ford is only 25 years older than McGraw in real life.) Ford talked to us about his involvement with the show, giving particular praise to the writing skills of the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)
1923 is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Sundays.