Talking Points: Why Sarah Polley Had To Make ‘Women Talking’

Women Talking is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toevs, which, although fictional, was based on events that actually happened in a Bolivian Mennonite colony. Of course, in 2018, Hollywood was in the midst of several #MeToo allegations. So, when filmmaker Sarah Polley read the book about women who were being sexually assaulted by the men in their colony, she was more than just a little intrigued. She set about writing a screenplay based on the novel, then directed the film, which has been touted as one of 2022’s best and a possible Oscar contender. When we spoke to Polley about the novel, she told us why it was a project she had to work on. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Polley)

