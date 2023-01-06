For ‘The Way Of Water,’ Zoe Saldana Had To Learn Her Way Around Water

When Zoe Saldana starred in the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, she had to learn an entirely new acting skill: acting in a motion-capture environment. That, of course, was essential to the way director James Cameron created the world of Pandora and its inhabitants. When it came time to shoot the sequel, though, Cameron upped the degree of difficulty for Saldana and many of the other actors. For Avatar: The Way of Water, not only would they once again be performing in motion-capture suits, they would be doing it underwater! Saldana told us that even the preparation was grueling, as she and the other actors had to train for their lengthy underwater sequences. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zoe Saldana)
Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters.