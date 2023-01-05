Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Perfectly Content With ‘Buffy’s’ Legacy TELEVISION NEWS January 5, 2023 By Hollywood Outbreak With Hollywood still in the throes of reboot mania, there’s now talk of bringing Buffy the Vampire Slayer back to television. If they do it, though, it will be without its original Buffy, Sarah Michelle Gellar. While she’s in favor of Buffy getting to tell more stories, she can’t see herself playing a role that was meant to be a teen. Even though she’s ruled out returning to the show, she still has great memories of working on it, and she remains proud of what it was able to accomplish during its original seven seasons. (click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Michelle Gellar) https://www.hollywoodoutbreak.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Sarah-Michelle-Gellar-buffy-good.mp3 Buffy the Vampire Slayer is currently streaming on Hulu and available on DVD and most digital platforms. Share FacebookTwitterReddItTumblrPinterestLinkedinMixEmailPrint Related articles On ‘The Parent Test,’ Ali Wentworth Needs... Ice-T Has Always Found Some Fun On... SYFY Releases Trailer For New Series ‘The... Peacock’s New Competition Series ‘The Traitors’ Premiering... Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Share article FacebookTwitterReddItTumblrPinterestLinkedinMixEmailPrint Latest articles Playing Walt Disney Wasn’t An Easy Thing For Tom Hanks January 5, 2023 On ‘The Parent Test,’ Ali Wentworth Needs A Doctor January 5, 2023 Ice-T Has Always Found Some Fun On ‘SVU’ January 5, 2023 SYFY Releases Trailer For New Series ‘The Ark’ January 4, 2023 Peacock’s New Competition Series ‘The Traitors’ Premiering January 12 January 4, 2023 New Trailers SYFY Releases Trailer For New Series ‘The Ark’ Prime Video Releases Teaser Trailer For New Series ‘The Consultant’ Starring Christoph Waltz Netflix Releases ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer Why Tom Cruise Still Risks His Life On ‘Impossible’ Missions Hello Dolly! Allison Williams’s ‘M3GAN’ Delivers On Scary Premise