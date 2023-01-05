Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Perfectly Content With ‘Buffy’s’ Legacy

With Hollywood still in the throes of reboot mania, there’s now talk of bringing Buffy the Vampire Slayer back to television. If they do it, though, it will be without its original Buffy, Sarah Michelle Gellar. While she’s in favor of Buffy getting to tell more stories, she can’t see herself playing a role that was meant to be a teen. Even though she’s ruled out returning to the show, she still has great memories of working on it, and she remains proud of what it was able to accomplish during its original seven seasons. (click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Michelle Gellar)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is currently streaming on Hulu and available on DVD and most digital platforms.

