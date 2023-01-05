On ‘The Parent Test,’ Ali Wentworth Needs A Doctor

The Parent Test puts different kinds of parenting techniques under a microscope, and the show’s host, Ali Wentworth, admits that she’s not enough of an expert to evaluate them herself. And that’s why the show’s got Dr. Adolph Brown, a bona fide parenting expert. Wentworth really appreciates his presence on the show, not just for the words of wisdom he offers, but also for his demeanor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ali Wentworth)
The Parent Test airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.