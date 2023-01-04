The Many Acts Of Reba McEntire’s Astounding Career

Thanks to her success across multiple media — music, movies, stage, and television — Reba McEntire is one of those rare performers who is recognizable even when she’s only using a single name. Right now, she’s starring on the ABC crime drama Big Sky: Deadly Trails. It’s just another step in McEntire’s continued growth, she says. When we spoke to her about how she’s expanded her career from Nashville to Hollywood and beyond, she gave us the step-by-step story of how she’s managed to reinvent herself over and over again over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reba McEntire)
Big Sky: Deadly Trails airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.