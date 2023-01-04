S. Epatha Merkerson: ‘Chicago Med’ Team Understands Hospitals’ Teamwork

A successful television show requires a lot of teamwork, from the production team to the writers, directors, and actors who make the show’s stories come alive on the screen. S. Epatha Merkerson knows about that dynamic of teamwork well, having spent eight seasons on Chicago Med and, before that, 17 seasons on the original Law & Order. She told us that kind of camaraderie translates well to a show like Chicago Med, since that same kind of teamwork is crucial to making a hospital run smoothly. (Click on the media bar below to hear S. Epatha Merkerson)
