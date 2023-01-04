Making ‘Bridget Jones’ Movies, Detractors Didn’t Faze Renée Zellweger

When British and Australian actors drop their accents and play American characters, it seems like nobody bats an eye. But that wasn’t the case when Texas-born Renée Zellweger was cast as the title character in 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary. There was plenty of debate over whether an American should play such a uniquely British character; at the end of the day, though, Zellweger’s performance was — as the Brits would say — spot on, even earning her an Oscar nomination. At the time of the movie’s opening, we spoke to Zellweger and asked whether all that controversy made her nervous about the role or helped to motivate her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Renée Zellweger)
Bridget Jones’s Diary and its sequels are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.