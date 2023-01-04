Felicity Jones On Riding The ‘Rogue One’ Roller Coaster

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a unique entry in the Star Wars franchise, since its plot led right up to the events of the original film, aka Episode IV: A New Hope. So, when she signed on for the role of Jyn Erso in Rogue One, Felicity Jones did so knowing two things: that her character would be instrumental in setting the whole Star Wars saga in motion, and that her character would never be heard from again. How did she feel about becoming a fleeting part of Star Wars lore? She admitted she was a little worried about it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Felicity Jones)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.