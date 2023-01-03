Tyler Labine: Human Connections Make ‘New Amsterdam’ Special

Over the course of its five-season run, New Amsterdam has maintained a loyal audience that has felt like family to many of the show’s stars. That doesn’t surprise Tyler Labine at all. Labine, who plays Dr. Iggy Frome on the show, says that “New Amsterdam” has always put an emphasis on connecting people, whether it’s on the show or in the real world. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tyler Labine)
