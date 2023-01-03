Rian Johnson Takes The Mystery Out Of Writing Mysteries

Rian Johnson began his career with a low-budget mystery, Brick, in 2005. He left the genre for his next few movies, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but returned triumphantly with Knives Out and its sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Johnson’s scripts for the Knives Out films have won him universal acclaim, including a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the Oscars three years ago. So, how does he approach writing the mystery genre? Johnson explained that he thinks about the movie first and the mystery second. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rian Johnson)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is currently streaming on Netflix.