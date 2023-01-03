Dick Wolf Isn’t Running ‘FBI’ University — He Just Wants To Entertain

By Hollywood Outbreak
 Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Millions of people have become medical experts by watching E.R. and Grey’s Anatomy. Millions of people have become experts on the legal system by watching all of the Law & Order shows. Now, with three FBI shows airing on CBS, will we see a spike in the number of people who become FBI experts? Producer Dick Wolf, who created the FBI shows, says that’s not his intention, but he doesn’t mind seeing people taking a vested interest in the professions he portrays on his shows. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dick Wolf)

FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted air Tuesday nights on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.

