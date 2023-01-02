Singing Jennifer Holliday’s Song Was A Dream(Girls) Come True For Jennifer Hudson

When Jennifer Hudson was just 14 weeks old, the musical Dreamgirls debuted on the Broadway stage, where it won six Tony Awards, including a Best Actress trophy for the show’s breakout star, Jennifer Holliday. Holliday also earned a Grammy Award and a No. 1 R&B hit with the musical’s show-stopping number, And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going. That was a song young Jennifer Hudson grew up listening to and loving, though she never realized it came from Dreamgirls. So, when she auditioned for the Dreamgirls movie, Hudson told us she was surprised to find she’d be singing Holliday’s songs. (Of course, after she won the part, she made the songs — and the role — her own, winning an Oscar in her very first movie role.) (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Hudson)