For ‘Coyote Ugly,’ Piper Perabo Learned About Life Behind Bars

Back in 2000, the film Coyote Ugly did for dive bars what Showgirls had done for strip clubs five years earlier: It basically made a mockery of them on the big screen. While both films were critically panned, the combination of pretty faces and leering customers has helped propel both films to new lives as cult classics over the years. Piper Perabo’s first starring role came in Coyote Ugly, as she played one of the dancing bartenders at the namesake bar; when the film was released, she talked about how she and her co-stars were trained as bartenders before the cameras started rolling. (Click on the media bar below to hear Piper Perabo)
