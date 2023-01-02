Barry’s Babies: New Generations Keep Turning Up For Manilow

Barry Manilow built much of his ’70s breakthrough success on his reputation as a great live performer. In fact, his very first No. 1 album was his 1977 Live album, which wound up achieving triple-platinum status and remains one of the best-selling albums of his career. And, 50 years after his debut album was released, Manilow is still performing live — he’ll be playing half a dozen shows this month in the southeast U.S. before returning to his residency at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas, where he’ll perform more than 60 times this year. (Not bad for a guy who will be turning 80 in June, right?) One of the things that keeps him going as a live performer, Manilow told us, is that he keeps seeing new generations of fans — including many who weren’t even born when his career was at its peak — turning up at his concerts. (Click on the media bar below to hear Barry Manilow)