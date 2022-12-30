The Odd Process That Landed Helen Mirren On ‘1923’

Following in the footsteps of Yellowstone, which landed two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Costner as its lead, the prequel spin-off 1923 was able to get Oscar-winner Helen Mirren to lead its ensemble cast. For Mirren, joining the show required a leap of faith. As she told us, she’s never experienced a casting process quite like the one she went through with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan. (Click on the media bar below to hear Helen Mirren)
1923 is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Sundays.