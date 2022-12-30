Sigourney Weaver: Only James Cameron Could Make ‘Avatar’

(L-R): Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine, Director James Cameron, and Joel David Moore as Norm Spellman behind the scenes of 20th Century Studios’ AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of Mark Fellman. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Sigourney Weaver has a long history with James Cameron: They first worked together on Aliens ,the 1986 film that became director Cameron’s first to break $100 million at the box office — a number that seems positively quaint now that Cameron’s last three films (Titanic, Avatar, and Avatar: The Way of Water) have each broken the billion-dollar mark in worldwide receipts. Having starred in both Avatar films, Weaver told us it’s a testament to Cameron’s skills as both a writer and a director that he’s able to imagine these stories and then bring them to life on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sigourney Weaver)

 Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters.

