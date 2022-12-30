‘Babylon’ Shot On Old-School Film, And Margot Robbie Was A Star Pupil

At this point, it’s become standard operating procedure for many filmmakers to shoot their movies digitally — after all, there are none of those pesky developing costs, and directors can play back and evaluate scenes almost instantly. But, to make a new movie about old Hollywood, director Damien Chazelle insisted on shooting with old-fashioned film. Margot Robbie, one of the film’s stars, told us she found the experience to be much different than shooting with digital cameras, and she really appreciated that difference. (Click on the media bar below to hear Margot Robbie)