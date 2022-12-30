Antonio Banderas Doesn’t Sound Like A Cat, And That’s Funny

In the Shrek series and in his own films, the Puss in Boots character looks like a cat, but he certainly doesn’t sound like a cat. In fact, he sounds suspiciously like actor Antonio Banderas. That makes sense, of course, since Banderas provides the character’s voice. But even Banderas points out that the character doesn’t sound anything like he looks. When he was working on developing the character’s sound, Banderas told us, he and the producers intentionally decided to use that mismatch for comedic effect. (Click on the media bar below to hear Antonio Banderas)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters.