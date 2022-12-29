Saving Face: John Travolta’s Favorite ‘Face/Off’ Moments

1997’s Face/Off found John Travolta at the height of his first career resurgence, which began with 1994’s Pulp Fiction (and ended with 2000’s unfortunate Battlefield Earth). Face/Off, from acclaimed action director John Woo, found Travolta and Nicolas Cage starring in a deliciously twisted story of stolen identities. With Travolta and Cage essentially playing each other’s character for a good part of the film, there were plenty of opportunities for them to have fun with their scenes … and they did. Speaking about the film a few years ago, Travolta talked about the Face/Off scenes he enjoyed the most. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Travolta)
Face/Off is currently streaming on Paramount+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.