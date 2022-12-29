Naomi Ackie Hopes We Fall In Love With Whitney’s Music Again

The idea that I Wanna Dance with Somebody would reintroduce the world to Whitney Houston’s music, at first, seems preposterous. After all, Houston’s collection of hit songs — 11 No. 1 songs and 29 that hit the Top 40 — have never left the airwaves, playing on a wide variety of radio formats. But have we taken Houston and those songs for granted? That’s certainly a possibility. And Naomi Ackie, who plays Houston in the new biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, hopes that seeing and hearing some of Houston’s hits on the big screen will restore those songs to a prominent place in the public’s consciousness. (Click on the media bar below to hear Naomi Ackie)
I Wanna Dance with Somebody is now playing in theaters.