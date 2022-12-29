Kelsey Grammer Is Frasier Crane, And Vice Versa

Frasier Crane is a gift that has kept on giving for Kelsey Grammer. The character was originally created as yet another way of driving a wedge between star-crossed lovers Sam Malone and Diane Chambers on Cheers, and the audience, naturally, was supposed to root for Sam. But a funny thing happened — viewers fell in love with the Frasier Crane character. Not only did the character stay with Cheers until the very end of the show, but he also got his own spin-off series, Frasier. All told, Grammer played Frasier Crane on television for 20 seasons … and he’s not done yet. There’s a reboot currently in production, so there will be at least another 10 episodes, with possibly more to come if the reboot is successful (and, let’s be honest, why wouldn’t it be?). For his part, Grammer looks at Frasier as the role he was born to play, and he told us there are similar arcs running through both his and Frasier’s lives. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelsey Grammar)