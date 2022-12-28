‘Exorcist’ Effects Weren’t Much Fun For Linda Blair

When it comes to horror movies, The Exorcist still ranks right up there in a lot of film fans’ top 10, and for good reason. The movie, which featured young Linda Blair as a girl who becomes possessed by demons, was the first horror movie to earn a nomination for a Best Picture Oscar, and it remains as terrifying today as it was back then. Of course, in 1973, the kind of computer graphic wizardry that creates today’s special effects was nonexistent, and Blair told us that the process of doing her special effects scenes — with a wide range of makeup and prosthetics — was a very difficult one for her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Linda Blair)