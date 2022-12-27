Working On Spielberg’s ‘Fabelmans’ An Unexpected Treat For Michelle Williams

During a career in which she herself has been nominated for four Academy Awards, Michelle Williams has had the opportunity to work with plenty of top-tier directors, including Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Ridley Scott, Sam Raimi, Wim Wenders, and Todd Haynes, among others. On The Fabelmans, Williams finally got a chance to work with
Steven Spielberg
— and not on just any Spielberg film, but one in which she’s playing his mother in an autobiographical look back at his own childhood. Williams told us that, even though Spielberg’s reputation certainly preceded him, she went into production on the movie with a completely open mind about what the experience would be like … and wound up having an amazing time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michelle Williams)