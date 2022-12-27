Why Will Ferrell Decided To Dust Off Ron Burgundy For ‘Anchorman 2’

When Will Ferrell went to college, he went to journalism school, where he was surrounded by classmates who went on to become reporters and anchors at both the local and national level. So it should have come as little surprise that, as he was dreaming up new characters to play, Ferrell would come up with the dim-witted, self-absorbed newsman at the center of 2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. While the film performed respectably at the box office, it wasn’t the kind of blockbuster that immediately gets a sequel greenlit, so Ferrell moved on to other characters and other movies. But he felt like he had unfinished business with Burgundy, so he returned to the character nine years later for Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. At the time, Ferrell explains why he felt like he needed to make an Anchorman sequel. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Ferrell)