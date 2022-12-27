Mr. T: ‘The A-Team’ Stars Did Everything Their Own Way

By Hollywood Outbreak

After Mr. T found unexpected overnight success thanks to his scene-stealing performance in Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky III, television was quick to come calling, looking to capitalize. And it did in a big way with The A-Team, a tongue-in-cheek action show about a team of mercenaries trying to clear their names. Mr. T and his co-stars, including George Peppard, Dwight Shultz  and Dirk Benedict, played by their own rules, both on-camera and off, and Mr. T told us that their rebellious nature is what he’ll always remember most about making the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mr. T)

 

 The A-Team is currently airing on Me TV.

