Ramón Rodríguez Won’t Play ‘Will Trent’ Completely By The Book

First appearing in 2006’s Triptych, the Will Trent character has been at the center of a Karin Slaughter book series that has spawned 10 best-selling novels and a pair of short stories. Now, the character is getting its own TV show: Will Trent will debut next week on ABC, with Ramón Rodríguez starring in the title role. Rodriguez says that, while the show definitely takes its cues from the books in terms of the characters, it is going to branch off into original directions of its own. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ramón Rodríguez)