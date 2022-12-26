Leonardo DiCaprio Caught On To ‘Catch Me’s’ Con Man

Twenty years ago, one of the Christmas Day movie offerings was a new Steven Spielberg movie, a biographical crime movie called Catch Me If You Can. Based on the memoir by notorious con man Frank Abagnale Jr., it featured Leonardo DiCaprio in the starring role and Tom Hanks as the FBI agent trying to track him down. (Another co-star, Christopher Walken as Abagnale’s father, got an Oscar nomination for his performance.) To prepare for the role, DiCaprio got to know the real Abagnale, and in meeting with him several times, he said he started to understand that Abagnale was a terrific actor himself and that, to play him, he needed to rely more on his own instinct.(Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)
Catch Me If You Can is currently streaming on Paramount+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.