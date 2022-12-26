Connie Britton: ‘Nashville’ Succeeded By Keeping It Real

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

This television season, there was a network that tried to launch a drama set against the backdrop of the country music business. It failed miserably. By contrast, the show Nashville lasted for six seasons — the first four on ABC, the final two on CMT — and won critical acclaim in doing so. How did it succeed where others failed? As the show was getting ready to premiere, star Connie Britton told us that Nashville’s creator, Callie Khouri, had put the focus on creating characters who you’d really find in Nashville, rather than contrived television creations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Connie Britton)

 

Nashville is currently streaming on Hulu.

