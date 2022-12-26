An ‘Onion’ With Appeal For Daniel Craig

When writer/director Rian Johnson made Knives Out over the course of 2018 and 2019, it was a labor of love. It was a film he’d had in the back of his mind since 2005, but his various commitments — including Star Wars: The Last Jedi — kept him from making the film for more than a decade. When he finally did get it made, it became a surprise hit, both with audiences and critics, and even earned Johnson an Oscar nomination for the screenplay. Now, the question is, “Can lightning strike twice?” After the massive success of Knives Out, Netflix laid out an exorbitant amount of money for two sequels; the first of them, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has just premiered on the platform. And, according to its star, Daniel Craig, Johnson’s magic has prevailed again, which is why he was so excited to get on board for the sequel. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Craig)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is currently streaming on Netflix.