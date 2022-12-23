Oscar Winner Helped Land Harrison Ford For ‘1923’ Series

A few years ago, Yellowstone surprised the TV world by casting two-time Oscar winner Kevin Costner for the show’s lead role. Following in that show’s footsteps, the new prequel 1923 has also cast high-profile leads: Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. Mirren was on board first, and Ford told us that getting the opportunity to star with her was one of the reasons why he agreed to sign on for 1923. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)
1923 is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Sundays.