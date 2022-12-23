Naomi Ackie Drawn To The Truth In Whitney Houston Biopic

At times, Whitney Houston’s life was joyful and glorious, like much of her music. At other times, it was the opposite: chaotic and dark. The new biopic about Houston’s life, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, takes viewers on that roller coaster, with all of its highs and lows, and that frankness about her life was one of the reasons Naomi Ackie was so excited about playing Houston in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Naomi Ackie)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody is now playing in theaters.