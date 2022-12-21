Why We Thought James Cameron Would Never Make Another ‘Terminator’

It’s been a long time since James Cameron has been involved with the Terminator franchise. After co-writing and directing the first two films — The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day — Cameron stepped away from the franchise he created, diving into time-consuming projects like Titanic and Avatar while the Terminator franchise generated four more films, three without any input from him whatsoever. But Cameron, speaking recently on a podcast, expressed interest in possibly rebooting the franchise and getting involved once again. While fans would be thrilled, any return would mark a serious about-face from Cameron, who — when Terminator 2 was released — sounded like a man who was ready to say “hasta la vista” to Terminators for good. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)
