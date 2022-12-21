The Story Of Robert Redford’s Most Meaningful Film

Jeremiah Johnson may not have been the film that made Robert Redford a star. And it wasn’t even his first — or best-known, for that matter — Western movie. Nor was it the film that earned him an Oscar nomination for his acting. But the film, which stars Redford as a soldier who takes up life as a mountain man living in the Rockies, does hold a special place in Redford’s heart because, of all the movies he’s done over a career that dates back over 60 years, Jeremiah Johnson is still the one that feels most personal to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Redford)

 

Jeremiah Johnson is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

