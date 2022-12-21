The Story Of Robert Redford’s Most Meaningful Film

Jeremiah Johnson may not have been the film that made Robert Redford a star. And it wasn’t even his first — or best-known, for that matter — Western movie. Nor was it the film that earned him an Oscar nomination for his acting. But the film, which stars Redford as a soldier who takes up life as a mountain man living in the Rockies, does hold a special place in Redford’s heart because, of all the movies he’s done over a career that dates back over 60 years, Jeremiah Johnson is still the one that feels most personal to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Redford)