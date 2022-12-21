Before Things Got ‘Weird,’ John C. Reilly Knew How To ‘Walk Hard’

While viewers and critics have been heaping praise — and deservedly so — on Weird Al Yankovic’s Weird as a film that skewers the excesses of music biopics, we can’t overlook the 2007 film that laid the groundwork for it: Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Co-written by Judd Apatow and director Jake Kasdan, it told the story of a fictional rock star, played by John C. Reilly, and his soap opera/roller coaster of a career. With a spectacular cast and plenty of cameos from real-life rock stars, including Eddie Vedder, Jackson Browne, and Lyle Lovett, it’s hard to believe the film wasn’t a box office hit. But, over the years, Walk Hard has become a cult classic. Reilly, who was a guitarist and singer even before he was cast in the film, told us he really appreciated the way some of rock and roll’s most outrageous true stories were lovingly parodied in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear John C. Reilly)