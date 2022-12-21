Ana Gasteyer & Mario Lopez To Host 134th Rose Parade On NBC

NBC will continue the tradition of ringing in the New Year with a live broadcast of the 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda. The parade will also be livestreamed on Peacock.
“Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily with Mario & Kit” co-host Mario Lopez and “American Auto” star Ana Gasteyer will take the reins for this year’s telecast from Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 2 from 11:30-1 p.m. ET (8:30-10 a.m. PT). Most NBC affiliates will also carry the optional coverage of the parade from 11-11:30 a.m. ET (8-8:30 a.m. PT).
NBC is celebrating its 96th year broadcasting the Rose Parade, beginning on radio in 1927 and then televising the annual event beginning in 1954.
Headlining the annual event this year is former Arizona congresswoman and gun violence prevention advocate Gabby Giffords, who was recently announced by the Tournament of Roses as the 2023 Grand Marshal. Giffords’ heroic recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes this year’s optimistic theme, “Turning the Corner.”
Final preparations are underway as the nearly 1,000 white-glove volunteers devote more than 80,000 meticulous hours creating this year’s masterpiece floral floats, which will span up to 75-feet long and 35-feet high. The eye-popping floats will feature effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers and bubbles. The parade begins with a B-2 Spirit flyover after which viewers will enjoy hundreds of energetic performers and 21 marching bands from the U.S. and around the world. Parade participants also include equestrian teams, the USMC Mounted Color Guard and, of course, the famous Rose Queen and her Royal Court.
ABOUT MARIO LOPEZ
In addition to hosting “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily with Mario & Kit,” two-time Emmy Award winner Mario Lopez has an overall development deal with NBCUniversal. He is also the host of iHeartMedia nationwide radio shows “On with Mario Lopez,” “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez” and “The 3 Knockdown Rule,” the iHeartRadio boxing podcast.
Lopez became a household name on the hit teen series “Saved By the Bell” and appeared and produced two seasons of the “Saved By The Bell” reboot for NBC’s Peacock. As an actor, Lopez most recently appeared on the NBC hit drama “This is Us” and The CW series “Jane the Virgin.” Lopez has also made appearances on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Rookie” and did voiceover work on Disney’s animated series “Elena of Avalor” along with his daughter Gia.
As a producer, Lopez co-created and executive produced the Netflix series “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia,” a Latinx family comedy that centers on a 15-year-old robotics engineer and her family. He is also the producer and lead of the Lifetime Christmas films, including “Holiday in Santa Fe” and “FelizNaviDAD.” Additionally, Lopez serves as executive producer of the upcoming music competition series, “Menudo,” where they will be relaunching the iconic Latin boyband.
ABOUT ANA GASTEYER
Ana Gasteyer plays Katherine on the NBC comedy “American Auto,” which begins its second season Jan. 24. She was also recently seen in “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”
During her six years on “Saturday Night Live,” Gasteyer created several iconic characters, including middle school music teacher Bobbie Moughan-Culp, NPR radio host Margaret Jo, Lilith Fair poetess Cinder Calhoun, as well as spot-on impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion and Hillary Clinton.
This holiday season Comedy Central will premiere “A Clüsterfünke Christmas,” which Gasteyer and fellow “SNL” alum Rachel Dratch wrote, executive produced and star. The special is a parody of the corny and ubiquitous traditional holiday TV movie. Select credits include “The Goldbergs,” “Lady Dynamite, “People of Earth,” “Suburgatory and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Mean Girls” and “Wine Country.”
On stage, Gasteyer has starred on Broadway in “Wicked” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “The Royal Family” and “Three Penny Opera.” Other stage credits include “Funny Girl” and “Passion” at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, which earned her a Jefferson Award nomination. At the Hollywood Bowl, she played Miss Hannigan in the musical “Annie.”
Gasteyer is also a highly accomplished singer and songwriter. Her holiday album “Sugar and Booze,” songs of seasonal favorites and holiday originals, is available to stream on all platforms.