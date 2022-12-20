Why Tom Cruise Still Risks His Life On ‘Impossible’ Missions

When Tom Cruise filmed the first Mission: Impossible movie, he was still in his early 30s. And, given his affinity for action and realism, he was more than happy to learn how to do his own stunts in the film. That’s a trait which has continued through the entire Mission: Impossible series, even as Cruise has gracefully advanced into middle age (he turned 60 earlier this year). You will see him doing more of those stunts in the next two sequels — Dead Reckoning Part One (coming next summer) and Dead Reckoning Part Two (due in 2024). When we spoke to Cruise at the time of Mission: Impossible — Fallout’s release four years ago, he explained to us why it’s so important to him that he does those stunts. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)